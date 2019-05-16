All change at Aylesbury Vale District Council as chief executive leaves and new chairman announced

Aylesbury Vale District Council announced at a meeting last night (Wednesday) that its chief executive Andrew Grant is leaving the organisation and that Judy Brandis is becoming the council's final chairman.

Mr Grant's role is being made redundant, ahead of the formation of the new unitary Buckinghamshire Council in April 2020.

Outgoing Aylesbury Vale District Council chief executive Andrew Grant

Mr Grant is leaving at the end of July after 13 years at the helm of the organisation and said he was 'immensely proud' of everything the council had achieved.

Reflecting on his tenure Mr Grant said: "We have transformed our services, saved taxpayers money and earned an international reputation for innovation."

Council leader Angela Macpherson paid tribute to Mr Grant’s achievements describing him as an 'inspirational' and 'motivational' chief executive.

Cllr Macpherson went on to say Mr Grant had helped transform Aylesbury Vale District Council into 'one of the most highly regarded councils in the country' - which is getting abolished next year.

Aylesbury Vale District Council's new chair Judy Brandis (right) and new vice-chair Chris Poll

Meanwhile, outgoing chairman Cllr Sue Renshell handed over the reigns to Judy Brandis – whose term of office will end with the establishment of the new unitary council.

At the same meeting Cllr Chris Poll was elected vice-chairman.

Cllr Brandis has served as a district councillor, representing Haddenham and Stone, for 20 years and has been chairman of licensing for more than 12 years.

Previously, she ran her own children’s nursery near where she lived in Amersham, before moving to Haddenham.

Aylesbury Vale District Council's outgoing chairman Sue Renshell hands over the reigns to new chair Judy Brandis (right)

Cllr Brandis said: “It is an honour and privilege to have been elected as the district’s last chairman and I am looking forward to working with people, community groups and other organisations from across the Vale.

"In my role as chairman I hope I will be able to help them raise their profile and let others see the magnificent work they all do to contribute to the life and vitality of the area."

Cllr Brandis has nominated Nest Aylesbury Vale as her charity for the year.

Formerly known as Home Start Aylesbury Vale, Nest is a local independent charity that has been supporting families with one child under five, throughout Aylesbury Vale for more than 16 years.

Cllr Brandis said: “Unfortunately even a largely volunteer led organisation needs funds, and Nest is no exception.

"They are a vital resource for ordinary families going though extraordinary times and I am looking forward to working with them and others across the Vale promoting their work and organising and supporting a range of fundraising events.”

Speaking at last night’s meeting outgoing chairman Cllr Renshell said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my two years as chairman and have met so many wonderful people from all sections of the community across the Vale.

"I am particularly grateful for the support I have received in fundraising for my nominated charities SeeAbility and Buckinghamshire Mind, to whom I was able to present cheques totalling £25,637.28 this evening.

“I would also like to express my thanks to the members of council for their contributions to the many debates and the way they have conducted themselves in this chamber.

“Lastly, I wish my successor Cllr Brandis an enjoyable and successful year ahead.”