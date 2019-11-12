Brexit Party candidate not contesting Buckingham Parliamentary seat at next general election

The Brexit Party's planned candidate for the Buckingham Parliamentary seat has announced he is not standing at this year's election.

Andrew Bell confirmed the news to this paper this morning following yesterday's announcement by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage that the party would not be contesting more than 300 Conservative held seats across the UK.

Andrew Bell, who is now not contesting the Buckingham Parliamentary seat

Mr Farage said on social media yesterday he had a change of heart after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would not extend the transition beyond 2020 and would go for a Canada style free trade deal without political alignment.

The Buckingham seat has been held by the Conservatives since 1970 although the past ten years has been an anomaly with the sitting MP John Bercow, a Conservative, standing as an Independent candidate as he has been Speaker of the House of Commons.

Mr Bell said: "The Buckingham Parliamentary seat has been a Conservative seat for many years and despite John Bercow sitting as Speaker for the past ten years the party has decided to follow the same rule with this seat and not contest it.

"I personally believe it is a good thing that the Speaker is a member of the House of Commons because it gives them the chance to become a political figure in their own right."