Buckingham could join Bletchley in new parliamentary constituency

Buckingham could be lumped together with Bletchley in a new parliamentary constituency, if initial Boundary Commission proposals go ahead.

The Boundary Commission has launched an eight-week consultation over proposed changes to the constituency boundaries from 2023.

Under the proposals, the towns of Buckingham and Winslow would form part of the new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency.

The proposed Buckingham and Bletchley constituency

However, the Claydons, Twyford, Marsh Gibbon, Grendon Underwood, Edgcott and Poundon would all fall within a new Princes Risborough constituency.

MP for Buckingham, Greg Smith, said: "The first iteration of new boundaries by the Boundary Commission fundamentally changes the make up of constituencies across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

"It is important everyone has their say as part of the formal consultation, so the Boundary Commission can assess whether their proposals work on a practical level.

"If these are to be the new boundaries, I will be enormously sad - should I be lucky enough to be selected and elected for one of the new seats my current constituency is broken up to form - not to have the chance to continue to represent all of the wonderful towns and villages I currently have the enormous privilege of working for in Parliament."

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is an independent public body which is responsible for reviewing Parliamentary constituency boundaries in England.

Its initial proposals for the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries in England are published today, June 8, and information about the proposed constituencies is now available on its website at www.boundarycommissionforengland.independent.gov.uk

The South East has been allocated 91 constituencies – an increase of seven from the current number.

An eight-week consultation into the proposals is now open. If you wish your views to be considered, they must be received no later than the closing date of the consultation period, which is August 2 2021.