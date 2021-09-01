Buckingham MP submits formal objection to 'mega prison'

Buckingham's MP has submitted a formal objection to plans for a 'mega prison' to built near to HMP Springhill and HMP Grendon, and he's urging local people to submit their own objections to Bucks Council's planning department by September 3.

In his nine-page letter, Greg Smith says: "The proposal also does not take into account the cumulative impact of High Speed Two (HS2) and East West Rail (EWR) construction projects which intersect approximately a mile from the proposed development. It is a reality that my constituents are having to deal with significant disruption to their daily lives and amenity with multiple state-sponsored big infrastructure projects currently under construction. The cumulative impact of another one is simply unacceptable."

Mr Smith also objects to the design of the proposed prison, which he calls "an off-the-shelf modular system designed for urban sites, with completely inappropriate design, massing and layout, placed on top of raised topography, which will make this a very imposing development in the rural landscape".

Greg Smith MP

He says: "The proposal will be extremely visible from a large part of the surrounding area and in particular from the majority of Edgcott, Springhill Road estate and the northern part of Grendon Underwood Main Street as well as a large part of the surrounding area", and adds that "the whole proposal will dwarf not only the existing prison, but all settlements in the whole area".

Flooding is among Mr Smith's other concerns.

He says: "The area in question is prone to flooding and significant removal of permeable fields will exacerbate the potential for additional flooding in local villages. The large area for buildings and car parking will have a significant consequence on the drainage of surrounding areas where there is already significant flooding in inclement weather...

"Grendon Underwood is already regularly under siege by the Water Authorities digging up Main Street to repair the failing sewage system and water piping. Further use caused by the proposed building works, and permanent residents, will not ease the situation. Water supply and sewerage capacity is of significant concern, and proposals would need to be implemented prior to any development to safeguard existing residents."

The full text of Greg Smith's letter can be found on his website at www.gregsmith.co.uk