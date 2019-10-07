Buckinghamshire County Council offer 'preparedness advice' as Brexit looms

As the UK prepares to leave the European Union, Buckinghamshire County Council is urging both individuals and businesses to make sure they are prepared.

For EU, EEA or Swiss citizens and close family members living or working in in the UK, the government has set up the EU Settlement Scheme.

As of September this year, nearly 1.5 million citizens from the European Union have applied for this scheme.

A successful application to the scheme will allow individuals and their families to continue living and working in the UK after 30 June 2021, remaining eligible for public services such as the NHS, school education and public funds including pensions.

The EEA includes the EU countries along with Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Residents with Irish citizenship and residents who hold an indefinite leave to remain in the UK do not need to apply to the scheme.

For business, Buckinghamshire Business First offers information and advice on how to prepare to operate under different economic circumstances, and there is also funding available for those businesses that need to prepare for new trading relationships.

Leader of Buckinghamshire County Council Martin Tett said: “EU nationals are highly valued members of our communities in Buckinghamshire, and that will of course continue to be the case after Brexit.

"As preparations for leaving the European Union are stepped up, I would strongly encourage all EU, Swiss or EEA nationals living or working in Bucks to apply for settled status.

"Settled status gives you the right to work in the UK and to access a wide range of benefits and services. The process of applying is quite straightforward and our libraries and registrars are on hand to provide help and advice if you need it.

"For businesses, I'd urge you to find out exactly what implications leaving the EU has for your day-to-day operations so that you don't encounter any unforeseen problems.

"Extensive information is available from both the government website and from our own Bucks Business First, who can offer you advice from a local perspective, with possible funding if your business requires specialist advice or critical change."

Details of the support and advice available through libraries and registrars for those applying through the EU Settlement Scheme can be found at: https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/libraries/in-the-library/eu-settlement-scheme-how-your-library-can-help/

Information on support, advice and funding available from Buckinghamshire Business First can be found here: https://bbf.uk.com/brexit

To find out more about the EU Settlement Scheme, go to the government website: https://www.gov.uk/eusettledstatus

Government advice for businesses can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/business-uk-leaving-eu