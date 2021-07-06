Bucks Council leader appearing live on Parliament TV today, Tuesday

The leader of Buckinghamshire Council will be debating live on Parliament TV this morning, Tuesday, July 6.

How should England be governed? How has English devolution performed? What issues surround centralising power in Whitehall?

This morning, the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee will hear from Metro Mayors Andy Burnham and Jamie Driscoll, followed by a panel of representatives for district and south east England councils - including Bucks Council leader Martin Tett.

Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire Council

In an earlier session, English devolution was branded as weak, incoherent and confused by Prof Richard Wyn Jones. There have been several attempts to overhaul the system over the decades, but each has faced fierce opposition, some have failed and some have been watered down or partially implemented.

This session is the latest in the Committee’s Evolution of Devolution: English Devolution Inquiry.

The witnesses are:

At 9.30am:

Rt Hon Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester Combined Authority;

Jamie Driscoll, Mayor of North of Tyne Combined Authority.

At approximately10.30am:

Aldr Roy Perry, Chair, South East Councils and Alderman for Hampshire County Council;

Cllr John Fuller OBE, Chair of the District Council Network;

Cllr Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council.