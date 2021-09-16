Bucks Council leader has submitted plans for a home extension

Bucks Council Leader Councillor Martin Tett has submitted an application for his Little Chalfont home.

Plans outline a ‘single-storey rear extension’.

It would “attach to the southern elevation of the main dwelling in situ of the existing rear conservatory,” a council document states.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett

There have been several other planning applications in the past – some permitted, refused, and withdrawn.

“The application is before committee as the applicant is a councillor,” documents state.

Adding: “Therefore, the application is required to be put forward to the committee as per the procedures of the constitution.”

The matter will be discussed during an East Bucks Area Planning Committee, on September 21.