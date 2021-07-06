Former United Nations head Ban Ki-moon to give University of Buckingham lecture

The former head of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, is giving the annual Centre for UN Studies lecture online for the University of Buckingham on Wednesday, July 28.

Titled Why the World Must Act Now to Halt and Reverse Climate Change, local residents are welcome to join the lecture as well as students and lecturers.

Welcoming remarks will be from the university's vice-chancellor, Prof James Tooley, Director of the Centre for UN Studies Mark Seddon and Lord Stewart Wood, chair of the United Nations Association UK.

Ban Ki-Moon during his time as UN Secretary General

The UK will host the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow later this year, and in his talk former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will outline the steps the world needs to take to meet the greatest challenge for humanity and our planet - runaway climate change.

Coinciding with the publication of Resolved, his personal biography and account of 10 years at the helm of the UN, Ban Ki-moon looks back on his hugely eventful time at UN headquarters and offers his thoughts on what the UN’s priorities must be over the next decade.

Born just one year before the United Nations itself, Ban Ki-moon's earliest memories are haunted by the sound of bombs dropping on his Korean village and the sight of fires consuming what remained.

The six-year-old boy fled with his family, trudging for miles in mud-soaked shoes, suffering from incessant hunger, learning to read under a tree, and wondering how his family would survive - until the United Nations rescued them. Ban Ki-moon grew up determined to repay this lifesaving generosity.

Meeting challenges and resistance with a belief in the UN’s mission of peace, development, and human rights, Ban Ki-Moon steered the United Nations through a volatile period that included the Arab Spring, nuclear pursuits in Iran and North Korea, the ebola epidemic and brutal new conflicts in Central Africa. He also forged global agreements to fight extreme poverty and address the climate crisis.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, Prof James Tooley, said: “We are honoured to have Ban Ki-moon giving a lecture and welcome the community to join this online event.

"His insights into his role as former Secretary General, as well as his strategies in relation to climate change, will make this a very fascinating and stimulating session indeed.”