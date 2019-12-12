General Election 2019: Conservative Andrea Leadsom re-elected in South Northamptonshire

Andrea Leadsom has been re-elected as the MP for South Northamptonshire after once again picking up the most votes.

The 2019 ballot saw Mrs Leadsom win 41,755 votes.

It means she has won the South Northamptonshire seat for the fourth time in a row since the constituency was re-established at the turn of the decade. The constituency was one of the last to declare a result, more than nine hours after polls closed.

Labour candidate Gen Kitchen was runner-up with 13,994 votes, scoring more/less votes for the party than the 17,759 in 2017.

Chris Lofts (Liberal Democrats) and Denise Donaldson (Green Party) both stood again as they did two years ago, and this time around registered 7,891 and 2,634 votes respectively.

Two independent candidates also threw their hat into the ring, with Stuart McCutcheon registering 171 votes and Josh Phillips securing 463 votes in his second attempt at standing.

Speaking at the count, Mrs Leadsom thanked the people in South Northamptonshire who voted for her and said she was delighted and honoured to be representing them for the next five years.