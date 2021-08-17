'Good economics make good politics': MP to give public lecture in Buckingham

Buckingham MP Greg Smith is the latest speaker in the University of Buckingham' s Tales of the Riverbank lecture series.

The free talk, entitled 'Good Economics makes good politics: Why the free markets matters now more than ever’, will take place on Wednesday August 25.

Doors open at 5.30pm and the event finishes at 7pm. If the weather is good, the talk will take place in the riverside gardens of vice-chancellor James Tooley's Church Street residence, Ondaatje Hall. If wet, it will be in the Radcliffe Centre.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith

Greg, a father of three, lives in Buckinghamshire and says he is "passionate about making this beautiful county of Buckinghamshire an even better place to live". Prior to being elected to Parliament in the December 2019 General Election, he worked in print, design and marketing.

He said: "It is crucial that the right economic decisions are made to help us come out of the pandemic the best way possible. I very much look forward to meeting Buckingham students and residents."

Prof Tooley said: "It's such an important time for the economy. This will be a valuable insight into the problems we face and how to tackle them. Students and local residents are welcome to hear their local MP speak."