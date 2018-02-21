Government inspector rejects appeal for new homes in Buckingham

The planning inspector has rejected an appeal that would see 170 homes built east of the town.

An inquiry into the proposal; took place last month, with the final decision handed down on February 19.

Councillors and residents objected to the plans on the grounds that the development would have a negative impact on the town’s infrastructure and that other housing proposals were preferred, despite this site’s inclusion in the Vale’s new local plan (VALP)

In his decision, the inspector argued that the VALP, currently awaiting government assessment itself, carries “very little weight”.

Chairman of Buckingham Town Council’s planning committee Cllr Mark Cole explained: “Buckingham Town Council opposed the proposed development of 170 dwellings on the A422 at Maids Moreton at the Planning Enquiry because of the impact it would have had on the town’s infrastructure.

“Whilst not in the parish of Buckingham, the development would have added another 400-plus residents, and the traffic they would have generated would have put even greater strain on Buckingham’s roads, schools, NHS facilities and parking.

“The proposal was that traffic from this development - which is high above the town and too far from the town centre, schools and the industrial areas for people to walk to - should use a new junction on to the A422, which is already busy throughout the day, creating even more congestion in Buckingham.

“There is no connectivity with Maids Moreton, so all traffic would be have been directed towards the town.

“I am pleased that the Minister’s Inspector agreed that this would not have represented a sustainable development, and in addition would have caused very substantial harm to the character and appearance of the area, would not have respected or complemented its physical, historical and natural characteristics, and would have affected important public views.

“He has also confirmed that AVDC has again demonstrated that it has at least a six-year supply of deliverable housing sites, including those which the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan has identified within the parish.”

Buckingham County Cllr Warren Whyte added: “I’m very pleased to see that the planning inspector respected the wishes of local people, together with those of Maids Moreton Parish Council and Buckingham Town Council.

“I was grateful for the inspector to allow me to speak on the opening day of the appeal to share the concerns about this unwanted speculative proposal with him.