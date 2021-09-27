HS2 drivers could be redeployed to help with fuel crisis, says Buckingham MP

Buckingham's MP has suggested redeploying drivers from the HS2 high-speed rail project to help with the supply chain crisis currently affecting the UK.

Greg Smith MP, who has been a vociferous critic of HS2 since he was elected in December 2019, has suggested that construction on the project be paused to help with the fuel crisis.

Greg Smith said that "The 600 HGV movements a day to do with the construction of HS2 in my constituency" could be halted.

Greg Smith MP

He added: "It is within the government's gift to move those contracts over to fill temporary gaps in food supply and fuel supply, if they wanted to."

His suggestion has been backed by former Brexit politician Nigel Farage, who stood as UKIP candidate for the Buckingham constituency in the 2010 general election, against the then MP John Bercow.

In a tweet, Mr Farage said: "HS2 is not a priority in the current crisis, this MP [Greg Smith] should be listened to."

Greg Smith MP has previously said HS2 should be halted now our work patterns have changed significantly and a significantly higher proportion of people are working from home. He argues that the devastation caused to wildlife and nature by the project does not justify the benefits the project brings.