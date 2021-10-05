'It is vital that GP surgeries offer in-person appointments this winter,' says Buckingham MP

It is vital that GP surgeries across the constituency offer in-person appointments this winter.

Although telephone consultations over lockdown have proved convenient for some, it is not always enough. In-person examination of symptoms cannot be done remotely, and that means patients may wait longer to get a diagnosis. We also know that digital exclusion disproportionately effects the most vulnerable in society.

I am fully aware of the impact missed diagnoses has had on my constituents, and I am determined to do everything I can to ensure they get access to the best possible healthcare as we come out of the pandemic.

Last week, I visited The Swan Practice in Buckingham and met with Drs George Gavriel and Ben Burgess to discuss a number of issues, including GP access, the Covid-19 booster jab roll-out, their current public consultation and plans for a new primary care health facility in Buckingham.

I saw for myself the incredibly high workload being overseen by the Swan Practice team and was glad I was able to thank them for all they are doing during an incredibly challenging time for frontline health workers.

On GP access, the practice is fully open and it was reassuring to hear that, despite an increase in demand for appointments from pre-pandemic levels, they have taken steps to ensure all patients get either a telephone or physical appointment, with those needing a physical appointment getting one.

On Covid booster jabs, the practice is all ready to go and those who are due to get a booster jab will get an invitation to book an appointment within one to two weeks of the six-month anniversary of their second jab. If you are a Swan Practice patient, please don't call the practice, your invitation will come through in due time.

Regarding the potential for a new health facility in the town of Buckingham, I discussed a number of ways I can support the practice in making the case to Government and others to ensure primary care needs are met in the north of Buckinghamshire, and committed to working closely with the practice.

While there has been much progress across the constituency in terms of the number of in-person GP appointments, telephone call times, prescription processing and queues at surgeries, we need to remain focused on making continued improvements as we head into a difficult winter period.

I welcome that supporting GP surgeries is a priority for the Government with £270 million being invested to expand GP capacity, on top of £1.5 billion to the sector until 2023/24 to deliver first-rate care to patients.