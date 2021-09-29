Land next to an airfield in Bucks set to be used “for film-making purposes” for nine months

Stage Fifty has submitted to Bucks Council an application relating to land at the south corner of Wycombe Air Park, also known as Booker Airfield.

Stage Fifty build, “production-ready, professional sound stages”.

Plans outline the ‘temporary change of use of land (from 18.11.2021-18.08.2022) of part of Wycombe Air Park for construction of a stage set, associated parking and filming’.

Crews will be filming by Wycombe Air Park

A site plan shows three sets, one named “Ice”.

A filming schedule details:

-Prep Period, November 18, 2021, 8am – 6pm

-Shoot Period, April – July 2022, 7am – 8pm

-Strike Period, August 1, 2022, 8am – 6pm

It is yet unknown what sort of filming is planned, but Bucks Council is also considering a “licence to occupy” land next to Booker Airfield by a new tenant – for a price tag exceeding £500,000.

Site plans for both schemes appear to be in the same area.

“The temporary use of the land will require additional traffic to the site,” a cover letter reads.

“The type of vehicles and the level of traffic to and from site will fluctuate with the filming phases.”

It adds: “Peak traffic movements to and from site will occur during the shoot period.”

All traffic will approach from the M40, signage will then direct traffic to join Clay Lane.