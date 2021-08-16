Let MP know your 'Pints of View' at Steeple Claydon pub event
MP for Buckingham Greg Smith is launching a series of pub surgery events
Buckingham MP Greg Smith wants to hear his constituents 'Pints of View', in a new series of pub surgery events.
The first one will take place on Thursday, August 19, from 5pm to 6.30pm at The Prince of Wales in Steeple Claydon.
If the idea is popular, he plans to arrange similar events at different pubs around the constituency over the coming weeks and months, to enable him to meet and chat to as many people as possible.
Greg said: "The idea behind these surgeries is for any constituent to drop in and let me know what's on your mind in terms of local or national politics.
"So please do drop in, support our great local pubs by buying yourself a pint - or whatever your favourite tipple is - and let's have a chat about politics."
These drop-in sessions are in addition to Greg's regular help and advice surgeries, where people can get a specific appointment time to discuss a particular issue they want Mr Smith's help with - see www.gregsmith.co.uk/surgeries
Constituents are also welcome to write to him to express their views on a particular issue or to ask for help. Write to Greg Smith MP, House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA or email [email protected]