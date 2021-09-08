The Winslow Neighbourhood Plan steering group has welcomed the proposed new Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP), which could be adopted as early as next week.

The VALP, which is close to being finalised, allocates land for a total of 30,134 new homes in Aylesbury Vale.

Following the last phase of independent scrutiny, Inspector Paul Clark has now closed the examination into the VALP and has recommended that Buckinghamshire Council should adopt the plan.

Colin Bishopp, chair of the Winslow Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group

While most of the new homes are set to be concentrated around Aylesbury, other sites are identified at Buckingham, Winslow, Haddenham and close to Milton Keynes.

Chairman of the Winslow Neighbourhood Plan steering group, Colin Bishopp, said: "This puts an end to the long uncertainty, inevitably extended by Covid, about the detail of the Plan and allows us to proceed with making our own Neighbourhood Plan, knowing the background against which we must work.

He said Winslow is, in fact, affected very little by the amendments the Inspector has been considering recently.

Colin said: "We have known for some time that we must accommodate about 335 houses and flats on the roughly triangular site between Great Horwood Road and the railway line.

"Fortunately, Winslow Town Council has been able to negotiate some useful mitigating features with the promoters of the scheme – preserving as much as possible of the hedge along Great Horwood Road, limiting the access points, ensuring that there are adequate pedestrian and cycle paths within the site and that they link to the existing paths on Buckingham Road, and safety improvements to the junction of Great Horwood Road and Buckingham Road."

The other major change is the enlargement of the area allocated for sports facilities at Redfield. This will now be much larger than originally envisaged, providing additional space for walking, dog walking and cycling.

Colin said: "The Sports Hub, as it is to be known, is a Buckinghamshire Council project, but we are particularly pleased that Buckinghamshire Council has agreed that Winslow Town Council can install a skate park on the site, and we are hoping to find some additional space for further outdoor facilities for younger residents."

The new VALP also dictates some changes to the allocations on the former Winslow Centre site, with the detail yet to be determined, but the proposal to build housing on the rugby pitch remains.

Colin said: "This too is a Buckinghamshire Council project which I know disappoints many residents, but it is not possible for Winslow Town Council to change the proposal.

"A significant part of the Sports Hub project has to be completed before development of the rugby pitch can begin, and our hope is that a start on the Sports Hub will be made early next year – Buckinghamshire Council's plans are due to be published for consultation very soon."

A significant change to Winslow’s planning which has not been dictated by the VALP is the town council's decision to abandon the idea of constructing an all-purpose community centre in what is now Tomkins Park and Arboretum, and instead to enlarge and improve Winslow Public Hall - a project for which planning permission has recently been received - and to replace the current Sports Club building with a larger building combining both Sports Club and community use.

To make that project possible, additional car parking must be provided. However, the proposal to replace the children’s playground in Elmfields Gate with a new playground in the park, to make way for the necessary parking, has proved controversial among residents.

Winslow Town Council is reconsidering the proposal, although the steering group has already spent many hours considering other solutions and rejecting them as impractical or unsatisfactory.

Colin added: "The new VALP is said to be a plan for the period to 2033, but it will almost certainly be overtaken well before then by a Buckinghamshire-wide Local Plan, forecast for 2025, and by central government plans for housing provision, both within the country as a whole and more particularly in the proposed Oxford-Cambridge Arc.