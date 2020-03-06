Maids Moreton could nearly double in size with developments.

Maids Moreton Parish Council (MPMC) has reacted with dismay to the plans unveiled last week for 130 new homes along the Moreton Road in Buckingham.

And this application combined with plans for another 170 homes in the village itself could see Maids Moreton have nearly double the current number of homes.

The parish council met on Wednesday to discuss the application submitted by Bellway Homes and Avenue Farm for the 130 homes.

A spokesman for the council said: “MMPC view with dismay the prospect of another 130 houses along the Moreton Road.

“These proposals, in conjunction with the threat of another 170 dwellings in Maids Moreton, can only increase the misery of traffic congestion within the narrow streets and lanes of the village.”

The reapplication for the new homes has been submitted despite it being turned down by the Secretary of State in 2017.

The site has been earmarked for development by the emerging Aylesbury Vale Local Plan (VALP), despite the decision.

The spokesman added: “Given that this site was specifically rejected by the Buckingham and Neighbourhood Development Plan as being unsuitable, we were critical of Aylesbury Vale District Council’s (AVDC) decision to allocate it in VALP.

“The proposals fail on several counts. The planning documents contain many inaccuracies, not least the mention of non existent bus routes. They have not considered the impact of traffic when taken together with existing and proposed developments.

“We note that there is no mention of increased traffic in Mill Lane, which has seen unprecedented increases of speeding vehicles since the completion of the first development on Moreton Road.

“The submitted plans are almost identical to those that were refused in 2014 at appeal and show no signs of the now urgent need to introduce measures that would reduce the carbon footprint. This is a developer led proposal and one which has had no consultation with local communities.”

Since the plans have been submitted, dozens of people have been in touch to complain about the application.

Many of the comments state the new homes will exacerbate the problems of traffic congestion, plus further stretching oversubscribed services such as schools and doctors.

Others state the proposal has already been rejected once and ‘is not wanted by people in Buckingham’.

The application is currently being processed by AVDC but it is likely to be determined by the new local authority Buckinghamshire Council.