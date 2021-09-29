Meet the new leadership team for Buckingham Conservatives
Charlie Clare and Ade Osibogun are elected as chair and vice-chair
Former Buckinghamshire councillor Charlie Clare and serving Bucks councillor Ade Osibogun have been elected as chair and vice-chair of the Buckingham Conservatives.
Charlie is the development manager at Stowe School and Ade is studying for a PhD in Law at the University of Buckingham.
They were voted into their roles at the Buckingham Conservative Association AGM at the university's Vinson Centre last week.
Charlie said: “I’m delighted to be the new chairman. Now we are able to meet in person again, we want to arrange a range of events for as many people as possible and continue with our programme of fundraising.”
Ade said: ”I’m honoured to take up this role. There are a lot of young people who would like to be involved in our activities, so it will be good to reach them and offer events which give people a chance to meet and get to know each other.”