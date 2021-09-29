Former Buckinghamshire councillor Charlie Clare and serving Bucks councillor Ade Osibogun have been elected as chair and vice-chair of the Buckingham Conservatives.

Charlie is the development manager at Stowe School and Ade is studying for a PhD in Law at the University of Buckingham.

They were voted into their roles at the Buckingham Conservative Association AGM at the university's Vinson Centre last week.

Charlie and Ade outside the Vinson Centre

Charlie said: “I’m delighted to be the new chairman. Now we are able to meet in person again, we want to arrange a range of events for as many people as possible and continue with our programme of fundraising.”