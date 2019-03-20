MP for Buckingham John Bercow rules out third vote on Prime Minister's Brexit deal

The MP for Buckingham and Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, put himself front and centre of the Brexit saga this week after he ruled out a third vote on Theresa May's EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow

Citing parliamentary precedent that dates back to 1604, Mr Bercow said there would have to be substantial changes to what has already been resoundingly rejected twice if it is to get a third run.

We requested a comment from Mr Bercow and he responded by saying that he believes his statement in the House of Commons on Monday speaks for itself.

In January the Prime Minister's deal was defeated by 230 votes - a record majority in parliamentary history. Last week the same deal was defeated again, this time by the fourth largest majority ever.

This latest setback for Theresa May prompted the speaker's invention which could mark the end of her negotiated exit agreement.

This week the Prime Minister has announced that she will write to the EU and formally request a delay to when we leave the European Union, which was originally intended to be on 29 March.

It is currently unclear as to how long the extension will be with the EU signalling that they would prefer a longer delay of up to two years and Theresa May suggesting she would like it to be as short as three months.