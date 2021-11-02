Ringing endorsement for Chancellor's budget statement from Buckingham MP

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has had a particularly rough ride since being in post.

Just days after being appointed to the helm of the nations purse strings, Covid hit and he had to magic up billions overnight to fund emergency support measures - a debt that on the other side of the pandemic now stands at an excessively painful £400 billion.

Then, in his first “normal times” budget last week, the pressure was on to ensure funding was available for the ambitious manifesto commitments from the 2019 General Election – the 48 new hospitals, 20,000 extra police, 50 million additional GP appointments, etc, etc - whilst equally ensuring fiscal conditions enabled growth in our fragile and delicate post-pandemic economy.

MP for Buckingham, Greg Smith

First of all, there is good news - the UK is the fastest-growing economy in the G7 and unemployment is falling once more, standing much lower than the pessimists projected.

That was ultimately what gave the Chancellor the fiscal headroom to increase spending across the board, with every government department seeing an uplift.

And his centrepiece, the lowering of the taper on Universal Credit from 63 per cent to 55 per cent, stripping away the disincentive to work, I am confident will help the lowest paid increase their income.

Indeed, what an absurdity that for so long the tax and benefits system was so actively throwing up a barrier to work, making it financially better for people to turn down extra hours or additional work.

Likewise, the attempts to rationalise alcohol duty from the nonsensical and over-complicated system of yesteryear, to freezing fuel duty at a time of painfully rising prices at the pump, to a beginning of business rate reform were all steps in the right direction.

But it was the very end of the Chancellor’s budget statement that gave me the most heart.

The clear and unambiguous signal that this was not a budget setting a new road for the United Kingdom, but a necessary diversion to meet the nation's priorities whilst beginning to pay off the national Covid debt.

His commitment to see taxes falling, not rising, by the end of the Parliament should give us all hope of economic growth to come.

For we know that lower taxes and greater freedom from the state inspires the entrepreneurs, disruptors and innovators to invest, grow, employ more people – and therefore produce more revenue to pay for the public services we want and need.

In the long term, high taxes stifle that growth in a race to the bottom and will in fact rob public services of the pounds and pence they need to deliver for all.

I finish by quoting what I felt to be the most important part of Rishi’s speech: “The moments that make life worth living aren’t created by government, aren’t announced by government, aren’t granted by government.

"They come from us as people - our choices, our sacrifices, our efforts. And we believe people should keep more of the rewards of those efforts.”

Words I could not endorse more strongly as we look to the future.

For the success of our country in the coming years will not be down to any government scheme, or Civil Service initiative, but the real hard work and drive of British people.