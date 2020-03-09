See which councillors did not attend important meeting for new unitary council

Following our report 10 days ago regarding the poor attendance at a critical council meeting, we can now reveal the names of those who were absent.
On 27 February, the Shadow Authority to the new Buckinghamshire Council held their final meeting to sign off the constitution and the budget for the upcoming unitary authority, set to be launched on 1 April this year.
These members of the Shadow Authority were expected at that meeting but did not attend:
Brian Adams
Chris Adams
Zia Ahmed
Mohammed Asif
Phillip Bastiman
Andrea Baughan
Bill Bendyshe-Brown
Matthew Bezzant
Janet Blake
Neil Blake
Jenny Bloom
Malcolm Bradford
Judy Brandis
Cameron Branston
Suzanne Brown
Harry Bull
Julie Burton
Santokh Chhokar
Simon Cole
Andrew Cole
Jules Cook
Emily Culverhouse
Matthew Davy
Trevor Egleton
Ray Farmer
Mark Flys
Christopher Ford
Brian Foster
Andrew Garth
Sebert Graham
Paul Griffin
Gary Hall
Mohammed Hanif
Barry Harding
Mimi Harker
Mark Harris
Allison Harrison
Murray Harrold
Muhammad Abdullah Hashmi
Mike Hawkett
Darren Hayday
Lin Hazell
Alan Hill
Patrick Hogan
Peter Hudson
Tom Hunter-Watts
Arif Hussain
Mahboob Hussain
Majid Hussain
Maz Hussain
Tuffail Hussain
Andy Huxley
Paul Irwin
Carl Jackson
Sally-Anne Jarvis
Audrey Jones
Robert Jones
Paul Kelly
Roger King
David Knights
Julia Langley
Tony Lee
Marlene Lewis
Jacquetta Lowen-Cooper
Wendy Mallen
Vanessa Martin
Hugh McCarthy
Graham Moore
Susan Morgan
Nick Naylor
Richard Newman
Catherine Oliver
Siddharth Patel
Brian Pearce
Don Philips
Sarfaraz Khan Raja
Waheed Raja
Rafiq Raja
Israr Rashid
Scott Raven
Brian Roberts
Nick Rose
Caroline Rouse
Barbara Russel
Saeed Saddique
Ray Sangster
Damian Saunders
John Savage
David Shakespeare
Nigel Shepherd
Michael Smith
Mike Smith
Nick Southworth
Mary Stamp
Mike Stannard
Peter Strachan
Jean Teesdale
Nigel Teesdale
Mark Titterington
Diana Varley
Nick Varley
Julie Ward
John Wertheim
Chris Whitehead
Fred Wilson
Roger Wilson
Lawrence Wood
Here is a link to our original story: Attendance abysmal at important and historic Bucks unitary council meeting