See which councillors did not attend important meeting for new unitary council

Following our report 10 days ago regarding the poor attendance at a critical council meeting, we can now reveal the names of those who were absent.

On 27 February, the Shadow Authority to the new Buckinghamshire Council held their final meeting to sign off the constitution and the budget for the upcoming unitary authority, set to be launched on 1 April this year.

Shadow Authority meeting 27 February 2020

These members of the Shadow Authority were expected at that meeting but did not attend:

Brian Adams

Chris Adams

Zia Ahmed

Mohammed Asif

Phillip Bastiman

Andrea Baughan

Bill Bendyshe-Brown

Matthew Bezzant

Janet Blake

Neil Blake

Jenny Bloom

Malcolm Bradford

Judy Brandis

Cameron Branston

Suzanne Brown

Harry Bull

Julie Burton

Santokh Chhokar

Simon Cole

Andrew Cole

Jules Cook

Emily Culverhouse

Matthew Davy

Trevor Egleton

Ray Farmer

Mark Flys

Christopher Ford

Brian Foster

Andrew Garth

Sebert Graham

Paul Griffin

Gary Hall

Mohammed Hanif

Barry Harding

Mimi Harker

Mark Harris

Allison Harrison

Murray Harrold

Muhammad Abdullah Hashmi

Mike Hawkett

Darren Hayday

Lin Hazell

Alan Hill

Patrick Hogan

Peter Hudson

Tom Hunter-Watts

Arif Hussain

Mahboob Hussain

Majid Hussain

Maz Hussain

Tuffail Hussain

Andy Huxley

Paul Irwin

Carl Jackson

Sally-Anne Jarvis

Audrey Jones

Robert Jones

Paul Kelly

Roger King

David Knights

Julia Langley

Tony Lee

Marlene Lewis

Jacquetta Lowen-Cooper

Wendy Mallen

Vanessa Martin

Hugh McCarthy

Graham Moore

Susan Morgan

Nick Naylor

Richard Newman

Catherine Oliver

Siddharth Patel

Brian Pearce

Don Philips

Sarfaraz Khan Raja

Waheed Raja

Rafiq Raja

Israr Rashid

Scott Raven

Brian Roberts

Nick Rose

Caroline Rouse

Barbara Russel

Saeed Saddique

Ray Sangster

Damian Saunders

John Savage

David Shakespeare

Nigel Shepherd

Michael Smith

Mike Smith

Nick Southworth

Mary Stamp

Mike Stannard

Peter Strachan

Jean Teesdale

Nigel Teesdale

Mark Titterington

Diana Varley

Nick Varley

Julie Ward

John Wertheim

Chris Whitehead

Fred Wilson

Roger Wilson

Lawrence Wood

