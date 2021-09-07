'Some progress' in the ongoing battles over HS2 and East West Rail, says Buckingham MP

As our Olympians and Paralympians have been busy doing our country proud in Tokyo, it’s been a busy summer here in Buckinghamshire too.

For me, the ongoing fight against HS2, accompanied by a relentless drive to get both HS2 and East West Rail to be more considerate in their construction practices, has unsurprisingly dominated my time.

And I feel there has been some progress. In an update meeting on the ‘action plan’ secured earlier in the year between East West Rail and representatives from affected parishes, there was widespread agreement that communication had improved.

Greg Smith MP

But many issues remained, not least the damage being done to our local roads by the relentless HGV movements. So later in August, I personally drove the Rail Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, who holds responsibility for East West Rail, around our local roads, showing him first hand how dangerous they have become.

He agreed they were bad and committed to getting East West Rail to put right what they have damaged. There was already agreement in place for works to Queen Catherine Road, but it is vital repairs happen across the whole route on roads such as Ox Lane.

I also secured a visit from Andrew Stephenson MP, the HS2 Minister. I’ve been raising the issues we all suffer at the hands of HS2 Ltd with him since he was appointed to the role in February 2020.

It is regrettable that because of Covid restrictions it took this long to get him here, but I felt from our stops in Fleet Marston, Quainton and Steeple Claydon he gained a lot from speaking to affected landowners, besieged residents and overworked parish councils.

It is so much more powerful for a minister to see first hand the issues. I am certain his time in Bucks has brought our pain to life and will bring about at least some of the change we all want to see.