The Buckingham Society meets with MP to discuss 'all things planning'

Buckingham MP Greg Smith met members of the Buckingham Society at the home of the society's Planning Group chair, Kathy Robins, on Friday.

Greg said: ”It was a very positive discussion with representatives of The Buckingham Society about all things planning, including planning reform, the Oxford-Cambridge Arc spatial strategy consultation, flood risk assessment, protecting and enhancing conservation zones, and the importance of keeping planning decisions local.

"I look forward to working with The Buckingham Society further.”

From left: Buckingham Society members Kathy Robins, Roger Newall, Ian Orton, Anthony Ralph, Ed Grimsdale and David Child with MP for Buckingham Greg Smith

Kathy said: “We are delighted to have established this link with our MP.