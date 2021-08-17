The Buckingham Society meets with MP to discuss 'all things planning'
Meeting has 'laid the foundation for a friendly and productive relationship'
Buckingham MP Greg Smith met members of the Buckingham Society at the home of the society's Planning Group chair, Kathy Robins, on Friday.
Greg said: ”It was a very positive discussion with representatives of The Buckingham Society about all things planning, including planning reform, the Oxford-Cambridge Arc spatial strategy consultation, flood risk assessment, protecting and enhancing conservation zones, and the importance of keeping planning decisions local.
"I look forward to working with The Buckingham Society further.”
Kathy said: “We are delighted to have established this link with our MP.
"Whilst both sides are clear that we may not always share the same perspective in the future, we are delighted to have laid the foundation for a friendly and productive relationship.”