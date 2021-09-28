'These are all HGV drivers paid for by us. Let's put them into the supply chain,' says Buckingham MP

Buckingham MP Greg Smith repeated his call for lorry drivers being used for the HS2 project to be brought in to solve driver shortages.

Speaking to host Nigel Farage on the GB News channel last night, Mr Smith said: HS2 is a horrendous project costing millions of pounds. I've got 19 miles of it through my constituency, a constituency that... sees 600 HGV movements every single day.

"Now multiply that across the entirety of Phase 1 from Euston up to Birmingham and that's thousands of HGV movements.

TV show host Nigel Farage with Greg Smith

"These are all HGV drivers paid for by us - the British taxpayer. They are committed to the HS2 project only because the Department for Transport has paid them to do so.

"So let's get them off HS2, let's stop building HS2 and put all those HGV drivers into the supply chain getting fuel to the petrol stations for those that are used to transporting fuel and on to food supplies for those that don't have the necessary qualifications for moving liquid."

And he added: "I think it's absolutely essential that we pull on every reserve that we possibly can to get fuel into the filling stations."