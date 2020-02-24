Veteran Independent Wingrave councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

Aylesbury Vale District Councillor Peter Cooper has joined the Liberal Democrats, having previously been the only Independent on the council.

The Buckingham Constituency Liberal Democrats have confirmed that Councillor Cooper will be a candidate for them in the elections to the new Buckinghamshire Council on 7 May.

Councillor Peter Cooper

Peter Cooper has vast experience, having represented the Wingrave Ward of Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) for twenty years.

Welcoming Councillor Cooper to the party, Councillor Anders Christensen, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group on AVDC, said: “As an Independent member Peter has been a model of diligent representation for the people of Wingrave Ward.

“He has been successful in holding the Tory administration to account and we have worked closely with him on many issues. Exposing the costly fiasco of Aylesbury Vale Broadband has been a perfect example of how we have worked together for the benefit of local residents.

“Now, as members of the same group, we will each be stronger.”

Councillor Cooper commented: “Buckinghamshire Unitary Council will replace the existing County and the four District Councils and is a move I have campaigned for since 2010.

“However, I feel that as a lone Independent on that huge council, with 147 members, my voice may not be heard so I have joined the Liberal Democrats where I know I will have the support of a strong and active group of experienced councillors.

“I am keen to take forward my experience from 20 years in local government to ensure that, in its first term, the Buckinghamshire Unitary Council delivers its full potential for the benefit of our residents.”

The political make-up of AVDC is now: 38 Conservative, 13 Liberal Democrats, 2 Labour, 1 Green Party, 2 Independent Conservative, 3 Buckinghamshire Residents Association.