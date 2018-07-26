Popular deputy headteacher at Buckingham's Royal Latin retires after 25 years

The deputy headteacher of The Royal Latin School in Buckingham, Jacquie Baldock, has retired after a quarter of a century of service.

The much-loved and respected teacher received a farewell party at the school with over 100 current and former colleagues attending to recognise her outstanding contribution to the school.

Mrs Baldock started working at the school in 1993 on a part-time basis. The school soon recognised her talents and she was quickly promoted into a range of pastoral positions prior to her appointment as deputy head in 2005. She also performed the role of acting headteacher (with Andrew Cooper) in 2005/6.

As well as her leadership role, Mrs Baldock has been an outstanding teacher of chemistry with a succession of sixth form students benefiting from her expert teaching.

David Hudson, Headteacher, said:

“Jacquie has made a remarkable contribution to the school, particularly in developing a pastoral system of which the school is rightly proud. She is one of the most caring, considerate and committed colleagues I have ever worked with. Many students, parents and staff have benefited from her support and she will be very much missed by us all. We wish her all the very best for a very well earned and happy retirement.”

Mrs Baldock also saw the school from a parental angle with her three sons being educated there. James trained to be a doctor, whilst Sam and George are now both professional footballers (at Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United respectively).