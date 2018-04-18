Posthumous award for inspirational Aylesbury careers advisor Gill Coole

Gill Coole, who sadly passed last year after a brave battle with cancer, has received a posthumous national award from the Career Development Institutefor her work with young people.

Gill, from Wendover worked with young people for Advisa, who work with young people entering the world of employment.

Her husband, David, collected the award on his wife’s behalf from a ceremony in Leeds.

Advisa’s director, Katharine Halder, said: “We are all so delighted that Gill won the award for the Careers Adviser of the Year.

“It was so justly deserved and recognised the very special contribution to the young people that she cared so much about and to careers work in general.

“Gill is still remembered with great affection and respect by everyone that she worked with.”

Gill had inspired many, working through her brave battle against cancer, designing new provisions for some of the most hard to reach young people through their intensive support programme, Bridges. Sadly, after six months back at work her cancer returned and she was cruelly taken in May 2017, an incredible shock to everybody that she worked with. an incredible shock to everyone she worked with.

David said: “Firstly I would like to give heartfelt thanks to Advisa, not just for the nomination, but the enormous support given to Gill through her troubles. She was, and I am, forever in their debt. Gill chose to be at the coalface, a place where a client’s career aspirations comprised solely of getting a job – any job. To her, just enabling a client to believe in themselves and hopefully turn their life around was her greatest reward.”

“She loved to do that and I loved her for that,”