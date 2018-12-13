Praise for Buckingham School's 'professional' production of Singin in the Rain

The Buckingham School's production of 'Singin in the Rain Jr' has received widespread praise during the first part of its run.

The first performance was on Monday evening (December 10) and the run concludes tomorrow night (Friday).

A school spokesman explained there were differences with this year's show compared to previous productions.

They said: "This year's production has a younger cast, mainly pupils from years seven to nine plus a handful of Year 10 and 11 students.

"Students have filled the roles of the backstage crew and for the first time we have included tap dancers for one of the scenes which has added a different dimension for us."

This is at least the 13th year of productions ahead of the Christmas holidays at the Buckingham School and this year's show featured a smaller than usual cast of 50.

The spokesman added: "The show was commended for being very slick and fluid with professional and smooth transitions between the scenes."

The show was organised by the school's curriculum leader for performing arts Rachel Curness, drama teacher Clare Checkley and music teacher Charlotte Nash.