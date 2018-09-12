Premier League investment hands Brackley Town FC new dugouts and pitch sprinklers

Brackley Town FC has unveiled ground improvements made possible by investment from the Premier League.

Town mayor Mark Morrell officially unveiled the new facilities, delivered by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), at the National League North side's stadium St James Park yesterday.

Francis Oliver, the chairman of Brackley Town FC, talks with Northamptonshire Lord Lieutenant David Laing (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

The team now boasts a pitch irrigation system, new dugouts and a section of spectator barriers.

Francis Oliver, chairman of the football club, said: "Once again we have been able to improve the facilities at the club with the help of a grant from The Football Stadia Improvement Fund and the Premier League.

"Without their help clubs like ours would not be able to keep maintaining and improving the facilities for spectators and players alike."

The pitch irrigation system includes underground piping with a series of three pairs of pop-up sprinklers laid down the centre of the pitch a number of edge sprinklers.

Brackley Towns weekly walking football session took place during the opening (picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

The project works were required as part of the club’s own improvement plans to maintain the standards of Grade B of the FA National Ground Grading Criteria.

Peter McCormick OBE, chairman of the FSIF, said: "On the back of their success in the FA Buildbase Trophy last season, it is fantastic to now see Brackley Town FC reaping the benefits of improvement works to their stadium.

"I’d like to thank Brackley Town Mayor, Mark Morrell, for officially unveiling the project. I’m sure that everyone associated with the club will look back on this day with fond memories.

"The Football Stadia Improvement Fund channels money from the Premier League into improving stadia for lower league clubs across the country.

"The work at Brackley Town FC is just one example of how this investment is improving provision for players and fans."

Brackley Town’s weekly walking football session took place during the opening and the guests also had the opportunity to speak to several people at the club's weekly Saints Project, which is for elderly people and adults with learning disabilities.

The project was made possible by a £14,761 grant from the Premier League, which is delivered through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund – the sister organisation of the Football Foundation.

Founded in 1890, Brackley Town FC was awarded two grants from the Football Stadia Improvement Fund in 2013.

A £37,470 grant contributed towards an uncovered terrace, whilst a £12,250 grant supported the club’s improvement works to their car park, and a £17,679 was awarded in 2012 towards upgraded floodlights at St James Park.