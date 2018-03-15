Prepare for a night of music and laughter at Stewkley Players 119th production

An evening of music and laughter is guaranteed in Stewkley next week as Stewkley Players 119th production takes to the stage.

Dick Barton: Episode III: The Tango of Terror takes place at Stewkley Village Hall from Wednesday March 21 to Saturday March 24.

The show features an almost 20-strong cast, and with plenty of music and singing as well it will be a night full of entertainment.

The play is based around the adventures of Dick Barton, a special agent who featured on BBC radio throughout the 1940s.

In this play special agent Dick is presented with a tricky case in which he takes on members of EFIL (Evil Foreigners in London).

There is a romantic sub plot running through the show and a reminder of the power of cricket with regards to uniting enemies against each other.

Performances start at 8pm each night.

Tickets cost £6 per person and are available by contacting the Players box office on 07845 489167.

Tickets can also be purchased and/or collected by dropping into the Village Hall on Sunday March 18 between 10am and 12noon.

