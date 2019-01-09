Primary school near Buckingham celebrates after achieving top award for promoting healthy travel

A primary school based on the outskirts of Buckingham is celebrating after achieving recognition for promoting healthy ways of travelling to and from school.

Roundwood Primary School, whose infant site is based at Tingewick and whose junior site is based in Gawcott is celebrating after getting a gold standard from the National Schools Awards scheme.

This is a national schools award scheme, recognising schools that have demonstrated excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of transport to school.

At Roundwood pupils have taken part in cycling events such as Bikeability and held activities during Bike Week.

Younger children have learned how to cross roads safely through parent volunteer run footsteps training.

GIST brought their lorry into school to make the children aware of visibility of drivers and stopping distances while the school's junior road safety officers helped to organise and promote activities across the school alongside the school’s travel plan leader, Claire Coggins.

Claire said: "We are a small school and we have worked hard over the past three years to achieve the bronze, then silver and now gold standard.

"We are really proud of our achievement and have seen an increase in healthier ways that the children travelling to and from school."