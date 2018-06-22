Public asked for views on proposed second A413 cycleway which would link two Buckingham schools

Plans for a new shared cycle and walkway to serve two Buckingham schools will officially be put to the public today (Friday).

Bucks County Council’s consultation, seeking residents’ views on the proposal, covering the route along London Road to connect with the Swan Pool Leisure Centre, Buckingham School and the Royal Latin School, is available for comment online until Friday August 3.

The route forms one of two arms extending the 5.6 mile Winslow to Buckingham cycleway from the A421 roundabout into the town.

Construction work on the other arm – from London Road, through the Badgers Estate, crossing the River Great Ouse twice before ending in Waitrose car park – will start at the beginning of the school summer holiday.

Mark Shaw, deputy leader and transport cabinet member said: “I’m sure this final piece of shared footway and cycleway will be a great benefit for people of all ages in Buckingham.

“I’m delighted we’re able to extend this important link and I hope it will encourage even more residents to consider other means of getting around.”

To view and respond to the consultation visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/buckinghamcycleway