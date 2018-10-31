Public consultation on Bucks County Council's home to school transport arrangements begins

A public consultation on planned changes to Bucks County Council's home to school transport arrangements begins today (Wednesday).

The survey is seeking public feedback on options to make the service more sustainable and fit for purpose.

There would be no change to arrangements for more than 5,000 pupils who are eligible for free travel and proposed revisions would apply only to children and young people who are not eligible for free statutory home-to-school transport.

Mike Appleyard, the county council's cabinet member for education and skills said: "It's important that we get feedback on the proposed options so that our future offer meets the needs of families, communities and schools. Be assured we will make changes considerately so that we limit the need to increase prices."

As part of the consultation Cllr Appleyard will hold 11 face-to-face meetings with those who use the service, and will also meet parents of children with special educational needs.

The service, currently costing £15.1 million, takes almost 9,900 children from across the county to and from school.

The survey can be accessed here: www.buckscc.gov.uk/schooltransportsurvey

