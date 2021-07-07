Publican's daughter shares memories of The Folly Inn in its heyday

The daughter of publicans who ran The Folly Inn during the 2000s has shared more of her memories and photos with the Advertiser.

Jess Gingell, who spoke of her devastation after the pub, on the A413 between Adstock and Padbury, burned down on Monday night,

Nearly 40 firefighters from Bucks Fire & Rescue battled all night to put out the blaze at the venue, which had been closed for years and was in a derelict state.

Jess Gingell lived at The Folly Inn from 2003 to 2008 with her mother, Joanne Swannell, father Robert Gingell, grandmother June Moore and grandad John Moore, who sadly passed away in 2015.

Jess, aged 25, who now lives in Buckingham, told the Advertiser: "This was my home for so many years, my childhood, good and bad.

"The Folly was loved by many of the locals. There were lock-ins with the regulars - drinking, dancing around to the music, and all the laughter.

"Every Thursday was Biker Night, where all the bikers would come and gather for food and a cheeky pint. My grandad would set up the barbecue in the pub garden and cook burgers and hotdogs for everyone. The car park would be packed every Thursday, without fail.

"My grandad used to keep chickens down the paddock, which was a bit of land at the bottom of the car park. I remember walking down with him to feed the chickens and collect the eggs.

"My dad and grandad were very fond of the pub grounds and always kept the garden looking lovely with many beautiful flowers.

"I could go on, but there are so many memories."

The fire on Monday night is believed to have been started deliberately, emergency responders said.

1. Behind the bar, from left: Jess's dad Robert Gingell, chefs Natasha and Jack and grandad John Moore Buy photo

2. 'Dad and Grandad always kept the garden looking lovely,' Jess recalls Buy photo

3. 'Two of our best cleaners and friends - Teresa and Doreen' Buy photo

4. Jess as a girl, with her nan June Moore, mum Joanne Swannell, and the two chefs Buy photo