Pubs in Buckingham are giving away free drinks until Sunday

A campaign combining the idea of socialising at the pub with the incentive of a free drink is all part of giving away 33,000 drinks as part of a countrywide event.

Two of Buckingham's pubs The Woolpack and the King’s Head are part of the special offer until Sunday January 20 when the campaign is due to end.

The free drink campaign is currently operating in around 1,000 pubs in the UK and is also part of the Cheer up January campaign.

You can get beers, cider or a gin and tonic as part of the offer or if you are doing dry January then low and no alcohol drinks are included courtesy of one the UK’s largest leased and tenanted pub businesses.

To be eligible download a voucher to your phone by visiting www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk and then show it at your nearest participating public house.

The director of Ei Publican Partnerships Nick Light said: “We’re wishing everyone a Happy New Year and encouraging people to be social in January.

“The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over it doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy yourself.

"We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we’re making it easier by giving the nation a free drink.”