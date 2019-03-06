Pupils at primary school in Buckingham now have their own football team

Pupils at the George Grenville Academy in Buckingham now have their own football team - MK Wanderers Eagles under-11s.

The team was started by parent Matthew Unsworth, following a kickabout with his two stepsons, who both attend the school.

Mr Unsworth said: "We put a new team together which we have affiliated with Milton Keynes Wanderers.

"We are joining the Milton Keynes District League from next season - currently the team are playing friendly matches and tournaments against some other clubs."

The 11 players, who will be entering a nine-a-side league from next season, train at Chandos Park and are currently fundraising for equipment for the team.

Mr Unsworth added: "They were at the ASDA store in Bletchley helping customers pack bags.

"They all love football and it is great to see them enjoying themselves and improving their football ability at the same time - I am confident the team will go from strength to strength."