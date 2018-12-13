Push the button - leader's new way of silencing Aylesbury councillors

During an amusing exchange at Aylesbury Vale District Council's full meeting last night (Wednesday) leader Sue Renshell admitted she had a new way of stopping councillors from going over time - by pushing a button.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, the Labour district councillor for the Buckingham area was in full flow during the 'Question Time' section of the meeting when he was suddenly cut off in his prime.

He asked leader Sue Renshell if she 'had a button or something' and she admitted that Cllr Stuchbury was correct.

She said: "Some councillors said they were not happy with a 30 second warning so I have a button instead."

The exchange caused considerable amusement in the council chamber.

The rules of the 'Question Time' part of the meeting state that council members are only allowed to ask two questions within an allocated 90 second period.