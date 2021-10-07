Queues of traffic after lorry leaves the road and crashes into a field near Brackley
Eyewitness says this is the third accident in 10 days on the same roundabout
Rubber-necking drivers caused queues of cars on the A43, after a lorry crashed into a field near the Evenley roundabout today, Thursday.
The incident happened at about 6.30am this morning.
Northamptonshire Police said no-one was injured and no arrests were made. It is believed the lorry may have suffered a tyre blowout.
Police officers managed the queuing traffic, as people stopped to have a look, causing tailbacks.
Scott Parker, who sent in this picture of the incident, said: "It’s the third accident in 10 days on the same roundabout.
"Two transit vans came off that roundabout and both ended up on their roof."