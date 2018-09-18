Racing legends pay tribute to fellow legend Turweston’s Barrie ‘Whizzo’ Williams

Legendary motor racing driver Barrie ‘Whizzo’ Williams, has died at the age of 79.

Barrie, who lived in Turweston, near Brackley, retired from his 60-year motor racing career in February. He died earlier this month following a fall.

His first race was in 1960 in Yorkshire, in his Morris Minor. Throughout his career he has raced a range of saloon and touring cars and in 1964, he won the 1964 Welsh Rally in his Mini Cooper S.

He raced for the Colt team in the British Touring Car Championship. He started racing historic cars in 1986 and was a regular winner at Goodwood.

Barrie also served as president of the British Motorsport Marshals’ Club.

Tributes have been paid to Barrie on social media.

Former F1 driver and pundit, Martin Brundle, said: “Great racer and character, always flamboyant and entertaining. Grew up watching likes of Whizzo, Gerry Marshall and Tony Lanfranchi fighting it out. I had a few epic duels with Barrie in touring cars myself. RIP and condolences.”

British Touring Car Champion, Jason Plato, wrote: “Farewell to the Limited Edition of One that is Barrie ‘Whizzo’ Williams.

“I met Whizzo at the very beginning of my car racing career and remained friends ever since, I’ve been lucky enough to share many on-track battles and post track giggles with him. Sleep easy pal.”

Classic Car Weekly tweeted: “We’ve many fond memories of him here at CCW. He was not only a wonderfully gifted driver, but a gentleman who did everything with a smile.”