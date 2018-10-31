Re-enactment group join the fun at Buckingham fireworks night event

An English Civil War re-enactment group are joining in the fun at this year's fireworks display in Buckingham on Saturday November 3.

The Lord John Robartes Regiment of Foote will perform a short display in traditional clothing at Bourton Park Paddock at 6.15pm.

The Regiment of Foote, who are part of the Sealed Knot, will then perform a short sword melee at 6.40pm before taking part in Buckingham’s traditional torchlight procession, the lighting of the bonfire and the fireworks display - which starts at 7pm.

Food and drink will be on sale at the event from 6pm and entry to the evening's proceedings is free.