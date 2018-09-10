Reason why Aylesbury appears in attention-grabbing TV advert explained

Little old Aylesbury is mentioned in the latest TV advert for Aviva insurance which has been broadcast during prime-time shows such as X Factor.

Aylesbury has been unwittingly thrust into the national spotlight thanks to one of the most random and attention-grabbing television adverts of the year.

A scene from the popular advert

Aviva’s Drive App with Dash Cam advert has proved popular due to its excellent composition and its randomness.

The Aviva Dash Cam uses the camera on your phone to film the road ahead and saves footage from your journey whenever you like.

The catchline for the advert is “Some things are tricky to explain, that’s why at Aviva we’ve added a FREE dash cam to our drive app”.

In the advert a man is being interrogated in a police-style interview as he tries to explain an incident he encountered on the road, presumably for insurance claim purposes.

The 30-second ad, which you can see above, is currently running on TV and even aired during X Factor on Sunday night.

It features a horse being ridden into the road by a man in armour as the man piecing together the barely believable incident explains: “a tabbard, poncho”﻿ before exclaiming “Not what you see everyday on the way to Aylesbury﻿.”

It has left many scratching their heads as to ‘Why Aylesbury?’.

And we can reveal the - admittedly not very exciting - reason behind Aylesbury’s inclusion in the national advert after contacting Aviva.

A spokesman for the company told us: “The simple answer to why Aylesbury is mentioned is that one of the team who worked on this advert lives in the town.”

Who that person is was not divulged but there you have it, the reason behind Aylesbury’s latest five minutes of relative fame.