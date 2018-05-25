Rebecca’s buzzing to share her passion - meet the Steeple Claydon beekeeper who has worked with bees all over the world

A young beekeeper from Steeple Claydon, who became the UK’s first bee farming apprentice two years ago, is running a new course at the family farm in a bid to get more people into beekeeping.

Rebecca Marshall, 29, got involved with beekeeping ten years ago thanks to her father Jed - who has owned Oakfield Honey Farm in the village for 30 years.

Rebecca Marshall pictured during her beekeeping adventures in Australia in 2015

Rebecca said: “I am particularly interested in the breeding and rearing of bees.

“In 2015 I was fortunate to go to both New Zealand and Australia and work with honey bees out there.

“There are big differences in bee farming particularly in Australia because of the climate and the different trees and flowers they have there.”

Rebecca says she loves her beekeeping job but that it has one downside - ‘I get stung every week.’

The average age of a beekeeper is reportedly mid-sixties and Rebecca says she feels the profession is ‘a dying art.’

She said: “I hope these courses will get people interested in bees and honey.

“Honey has become more popular in recent years because chefs are using it a lot in recipes.

“The course is very practical and hands-on because I believe people learn better by having a try.”

The day begins with Rebecca talking about how she got into the world of beekeeping.

Participants then get a chance to put on a bee suit and meet the bees.

After a break for lunch, there is a chance to learn about essential equipment for beekeepers and to taste the different honey that is produced at the farm.

Rebecca is running three one-day courses at Oakfield Farm in Steeple Claydon - one on Wednesday June 6 between 10 am and 4pm, and then two more at the same times on Saturday June 23 and Tuesday July 3.

The day costs £85 per person including a home cooked lunch, cakes and refreshments.

Places can be reserved by e-mailing thebeechick@gmail.com or by calling 01296 730794.