Remembering the fallen at events in Maids Moreton

Events to remember those from Maids Moreton who lost their lives during the First World War are being held in the village on Saturday September 15.

Organised by the Maids Moreton Conservation Group, the events focus around remembering the twelve soldiers from the village who died during the conflict.

The majority of soldiers were members of the village football team and/or bell ringers at the local church.

There will be a roll of honour trail around the village featuring the homes of the young men, marked by an information plaque outside each location.

To coincide with the trail, St Edmund’s Church in the village will host a children’s quiz, a churchyard trail and displays of detailed research about the twelve soldiers.

The exhibition will also look at the role of the women who remained at home while their partners were away at war.

Their duties varied from knitting socks to running hospital supply work parties.

This is the first in a series of events under the banner ‘Maids Moreton 1914-1918’.

The next is scheduled for Sunday November 18 and will feature a display explaining what life was like in Maids Moreton during the war years.