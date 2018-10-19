Research reveals top ten most popular pet names in Buckingham area - and the winner is 'Bella'

Verve Search have analysed over 500,000 pet names in GoCompare's pet insurance database and discovered the most popular cat and dog names in the MK postcode area, including Buckingham.

It revealed that 'Bella' is the most popular with 76 cats and dogs sharing this name.

Here is the top ten:

Bella - 76

Poppy - 59

Lola - 57

Alfie - 55

Molly - 45

Ruby - 44

Charlie - 41

Milo - 39

Max - 39

Oscar – 39

The full dataset for the UK is available here: www.gocompare.com/pet-insurance/pet-names/