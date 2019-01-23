Residents blast Nash Brakes Crossroad as an accident waiting to happen

Concerned residents have launched a petition to improve road safety at the junction, saying the road surface is extremely poor.

The petition's author suggests that accidents and eventually deaths will be inevitable, if things aren't improved.

This road is used by local drivers and by commuters as a rural cut through between the A422 and A421 and is also popular with cyclists, joggers, horse riders and dog walkers.

It has already amassed 126 signatures, and has only been live for ten days.

The petition alleges that the problem is caused by traffic approaching from Thornton and in particular from the A421.

The petition reads:

"At Nash Brakes crossroad, both roads should Give Way to traffic on the Nash-Thornborough road. However, this Give Way is being repeatedly ignored, with significant consequence.

"Traffic from Thornton and from the A421 regularly fails to Give Way.

"Turning off the busy A421 onto an empty country road lulls drivers into a false sense of security and encourages them to take the road at speed.

"Whilst experienced local drivers are aware of the dangerous crossroads, inexperienced and non local drivers are not and will either fail to notice the signs to Give Way, or will be driving too fast to do so. The current signage is poor (just 90 yards notice from the direction of the A421) and the road markings offer little assistance."

The route is also used by primary and secondary school buses, and parents taking children to Thornborough Infant School and taxis collecting children for special schools.

There has been numerous accidents over the years at the junction, and these residents want change.

Here are the suggested changes mooted in the petition:

1. Change the Give Way from the A421 and Thornton to a mandatory STOP.

2. Give earlier notice of the need to stop. 90 yards is inadequate, traffic from the A421 may be travelling at 60mph. One warning sign is inadequate - in comparison with driving along the A421, drivers will not be “switched on” to look for hazards.

3. Deploy better signs that there is a crossroad, with more notice.

4. Repaint the road markings and make it much clearer that there is a dangerous junction.

5. Deploy rumble strips from all directions.

6. A solar powered warning panel, as deployed in neighbouring villages such as Padbury would help.

To sign the e-petition, please visit: https://democracy.buckscc.gov.uk/mgEPetitionLogon.aspx?Id=9446&RPID=88171013