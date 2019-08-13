Residents in Aston Clinton fight to save 172-year-old local pub from closure

A campaign group in Aston Clinton are desperately trying to save their 172-year-old local pub which is set to close its doors forever next month having been open since 1847.

Although the current tenants of the Rothschild Arms are keen to stay on, and have even in the past put in a bid to buy the pub, Punch brewery who own it have sold the site to property developers.

A list of landlords and owners of the Rothschild Arms dating it back to 1847

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC), the planning authority, rejected the move but were over-ruled on appeal.

Campaigners, who have already raised approximately £15,000, are now in a race against time to save their beloved pub.

In their statement, the campaigners write:

“The Rothschild Arms has been a pub for 172 years. It is in Aston Clinton Buckinghamshire. It is the only pub left in the area that bears the name of the local Rothschild family.

The Rothschild Arms in the early 20th century

“It is currently a viable business run, by a local couple, who live there with their six children, one of whom is only four months old. The pub hosts four darts teams, five pool teams, local scooter clubs, Aston Clinton Football Club, and various charities including the Royal British Legion and a local cancer charity.”

Ironically, Punch have declared themselves supporters of the 'Long Live The Local' campaign to prevent pubs from closing. Clearly many residents of Aston Clinton are struggling to see how this pronouncement tallies with the decision about the future of their local.

The group have called their support for the campaign “a fiction,” adding that the brewery are “only interested in money and not local communities.”

One resident of Aston Clinton and regular at the Rothschild Arms said regarding the imminent closure:

The newly refurbished beach-style garden

“To say we’re gutted is an understatement - we just don’t get it.”