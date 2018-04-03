Revealed: The best bars in Aylesbury as voted by you

What is the best bar in Aylesbury? The people of the town have been voting for the last 18 months and the results are in.

CLICK THE LINK ABOVE OR THE GALLERY ICON IN THE MAIN IMAGE TO SEE THE FULL LIST

Back in September 2016 we started an online upvote to give the people of Aylesbury the chance to choose their favourite watering hole.

Some may have changed hands for better or worse, some have been refurbished and some no longer exist but today 18 months since we launched the online poll - and after more than 20,000 votes - we reveal the town’s best pubs in order, as voted by you.

Don’t agree? Get involved in the debate on our Facebook page and tell us why your local is the best.