Revellers enjoy charity masquerade ball at Winters Tale Country Barn

Winters Tale County Barn in Middle Claydon was in full swing on November 3 as it hosted a Masquerade Ball.

The event was held to raise funds for the Cure CJD Campaign, and for Brain Tumour Research.

Party goers wore masquerade balls masks

The event which was well attended, raising £600 for both charities.

16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year in the UK and it's the cancer that affects more people under the age of 40 than any other.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a fatal brain condition with approximately 100 new cases diagnosed each year in the UK.

There is currently no cure but every day scientists are getting closer.

Winters Tale Barn was lavishly decked out

Christine Hodgins, who recently opened Winter’s Tale Country Barn, said: " We raised over £600 for the Cure CJD Campaign and Brain Tumour Research.

"Grateful thanks are given to Silverstone Circuits Ltd, Mark Price Roofing, Old Thatch Inn Adstock, Preston Bissett Nurseries, Taylor Made Treatments and others for their donations and raffle prizes.

"We'd also like to thank everyone that attended this memorable and successful evening.”

To find out more about Brain Tumour Research charity visit: www.braintumourresearch.org



To find out more about the Cure CJD Campaign visit: www.curecjd.org