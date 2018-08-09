Revolting Women are in the Bicester area

A humorous and musical celebration of 100 years of women’s suffrage is coming to North Aston this weekend.

Mikron Theatre Company has been travelling along the country’s inland waterways for 40 years on its narrowboat Tyseley, bringing theatre to rural communities.

Its latest production, Revolting Women, will be performed on the village green in North Aston this Sunday, from 2pm.

Set in London 1918, Revolting Women tells the story of the lesser known Pankhurst, Sylvia and her trip to parliament with her friend, Lettie, to bend the ear of the cabinet.

No tickets are required to see the show, but there will be a voluntary cash collection after the performance.

Marquees will be put up on the village green and theatre-goers can bring their own chairs, blankets and picnics.

Mikron has spawned some talent over the years including Mark Williams (The Fast Show, Harry Potter) and Anna Winslet.