A serious accident between a car and a lorry has closed an A-road in South Northants.

Emergency services were called at 4.36am this morning to the A508 because of the accident at the Old Stratford roundabout at the A5.

The A508 is closed in both directions from Yardley Gobion to the Old Stratford roundabout.

There are also delays on the A5 as a result of the road closure.